JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

Sport

JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League

JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.

FILE PHOTO: Workers are reflected in the windows of the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London
FILE PHOTO: Workers are reflected in the windows of the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Bookmark

MANCHESTER, England: JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.

A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.

(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, writing by Simon Evans,; editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark