JP Morgan to finance breakaway Super League
MANCHESTER, England: JP Morgan on Monday said that it was financing the new breakaway Super League, announced by 12 of Europe's biggest soccer clubs on Sunday.
A spokesman for JP Morgan said in an email that its involvement with the new league which has been set up as a rival to UEFA's Champions League and includes clubs such as Real Madrid and Manchester United.
(Reporting by Scott Murdoch, writing by Simon Evans,; editing by Louise Heavens)