Judo: Ukraine hands over former Austrian champion on child sex charges

VIENNA: Former Austrian Olympic judo champion Peter Seisenbacher, wanted on charges of child sex abuse, was handed over to Austria on Thursday (Sep 12) by Ukrainian authorities, Austrian judicial sources said.

The double gold medallist was located in Ukraine in 2017 after seven months on the run and has been the subject of extradition proceedings between the two countries.

Kiev rejected the first extradition request as the statute of limitations to prosecute him in Ukraine had expired.

The 59-year-old arrived in Vienna on Thursday, Austria's APA news agency reported, quoting a court spokeswoman and Seisenbacher's lawyer.

He is expected to be handed over to Austrian judicial authorities within 48 hours.

Prosecutors in Vienna issued an international warrant for his arrest after he failed to show up for a court hearing in Vienna in December 2016.

After several years in Ukraine, Seisenbacher had recently tried to leave the country twice with false documents, according to Austrian media.

He is accused of sexually abusing two girls he was coaching in Vienna from the late 1990s to the early 2000s.

He allegedly abused one of them from the age of 11, over a three-year period, according to the Austrian public prosecutor's office.

He was also accused of having attempted to sexually abuse a third girl.

Seisenbacher won middleweight gold at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984 and again in Seoul four years later.