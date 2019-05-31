Singapore’s Constance Lien wins world title in jujitsu

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s first Asian Games medallist in the sport of jujitsu has now added a world title to the list of her burgeoning achievements.

Constance Lien, 19, won the gold medal in the blue belt featherweight category at the 2019 World IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Long Beach, California on Thursday (May 30).

Jaine da Silva Fragoso finished in second place, while Astrid Scholin and Jasmine Wilson were tied for third.

Lien, a former swimmer, made history last year by clinching Singapore’s first medal in the sport at the Asian Games in Indonesia. She finished with a silver.

She was also crowned Sportsgirl of the Year at the Singapore Sports Awards earlier this month.

Lien, who recently graduated from Temasek Polytechnic, has taken a year off her academic pursuits to focus on jujitsu.

