Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe

Sport

Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe

The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen in Zurich
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Swiss private bank Julius Baer is seen at a branch office in Zurich, Switzerland February 1, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

Bookmark

NEW YORK: The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

Julius Baer's general counsel confirmed the planned agreement at a hearing on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark