Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe

NEW YORK: The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.

Julius Baer's general counsel confirmed the planned agreement at a hearing on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)