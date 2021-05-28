Julius Baer to enter deferred prosecution agreement in FIFA corruption probe
The Swiss bank Julius Baer has agreed to enter a deferred prosecution agreement with the U.S. Department of Justice after being implicated in a sprawling corruption probe surrounding FIFA, the world's soccer governing body.
Julius Baer's general counsel confirmed the planned agreement at a hearing on Thursday in the federal court in Brooklyn, New York.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)