Justice Department: no federal crime committed in NASCAR noose case
WASHINGTON: The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it found that no federal crime was committed in a case involving the discovery of a noose in the garage of Bubba Wallace, the only Black driver in NASCAR's top series.
"After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed," the department said in a statement.
