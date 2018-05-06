Juve almost certain to win title after Napoli held

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Napoli almost certainly handed Juventus a seventh successive Serie A title on Sunday when they twice squandered the lead and were held 2-2 at home by midtable Torino.

The draw left Napoli, the only team who can catch league leaders Juventus, six points behind the Turin side with two games left to play.

As the teams are level on their head-to-head record, goal difference would decide the winners if they finished with equal points and Juve are currently 16 goals better off than Napoli.

Dries Mertens and substitute Marek Hamsik scored for the hosts but Torino replied each time with goals from Daniele Baselli and Lorenzo De Silvestri.

