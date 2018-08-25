Juve coach Allegri will not shy away from rotating Ronaldo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday he would not hesitate to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench if he felt the Portugal forward needed to save energy.

REUTERS: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri said on Friday he would not hesitate to leave Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench if he felt the Portugal forward needed to save energy.

Allegri confirmed that Ronaldo, signed from Real Madrid for 105 million euros (£94.2 million) in the close season, would start in Saturday's game against Lazio, where he will make his home debut, but that things would change as the season draws on.

Advertisement

"He has to understand that there will be times when he starts on the bench and then just plays half an hour," Allegri said. "Even he will need a break at some point. At Real Madrid, he was excellently managed."

He added: "Ronaldo trains very competitively, he takes nothing for granted and is a champion, building his own success over the years through hard work and sacrifice.

"He is a great example for the younger players and he raises our overall quality... Ronaldo is bringing a great enthusiasm to Italian football."

Italian champions Juventus won their opening Serie A fixture 3-2 at Chievo last Saturday when Ronaldo made his debut.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)