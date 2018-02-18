Juve edge past Torino for ninth win in a row

Titleholders Juventus overcame an early injury to striker Gonzalo Higuain as they edged past neighbours Torino 1-0 on Sunday to chalk up their ninth league win in a row.

MILAN: Titleholders Juventus overcame an early injury to striker Gonzalo Higuain as they edged past neighbours Torino 1-0 on Sunday to chalk up their ninth league win in a row.

With title rivals Napoli playing at home to SPAL later, Juve's win in the Derby della Mole meant that they will spend at least two hours on top of the table.

Higuain appeared to twist his ankle and soldiered on for another 10 minutes before being replaced by Federico Bernadeschi, who set up the goal when he pulled the ball back for Alex Sandro to tap in just after the half hour.

Torino, who missed an early chance when Andrea Belotti failed to control Joel Obi's pass with the goal at his mercy, lost confidence after falling behind and never looked like turning around the game.

Juventus, who have won seven and drawn one of their last eight meetings with Torino, have 65 points from 25 games while Napoli were on 63 ahead of their game.

