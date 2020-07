Juve face wait to clinch title after late defeat at Udinese

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Juventus must wait to claim a ninth successive Serie A title after they slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Udinese on Thursday with Seko Fofana scoring a stoppage-time winner.

Needing a win to wrap up the title with three games to spare, Juve went ahead with a long-range shot by defender Matthijs de Ligt three minutes before halftime.

But Ilija Nestorovski levelled with a diving header seven minutes after the break and Fofana stunned the Turin side with a superb individual goal in the second minute of added time.

Juventus stay on 80 points followed by Atalanta with 74 and Inter Milan on 73 with three games each to play. Fourth-placed Lazio, who have four matches remaining starting against Cagliari later on Thursday, have 69 points.

