Juve hopeful of having BBC defence fit for Atletico clash

MILAN: Serie A champions Juventus are hopeful that all three players in their so-called BBC defence will be fit for their Champions League match away to Atletico Madrid on Feb. 20.

Andrea Barzagli has been out of action since early November with a thigh injury, Giorgio Chiellini suffered a calf muscle problem during the Coppa Italia defeat to Atalanta on Jan. 30 and Leonardo Bonucci has been sidelined with an ankle injury.

However, Juventus said in a statement that all three took part in a training session on Wednesday.

"Leonardo Bonucci took part in the whole session, while Andrea Barzagli only participated in part of the team session. Giorgio Chiellini... underwent personalised training," it said.

Italian media have said that Chiellini may be fit to face Frosinone in Serie A on Friday.

The trio played together from 2010, helping Juventus win six successive Serie A titles, until 2017. Bonucci then left to spend last season at AC Milan and returned to Turin this season, with Juve winning another title without him.

Juve's 3-3 draw at home to Parma on Feb. 3 was the first match since 2011 in which none of the trio had played.

