Juve midfielder Khedira out for three months after knee surgery

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Serie A champions said.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - Juventus v Frosinone - Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy - February 15, 2019 Juventus' Sami Khedira REUTERS/Massimo Pinca

REUTERS: Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, the Serie A champions said.

The 32-year-old, capped 77 times by Germany, underwent a similar procedure on his right knee in April and the latest operation had been a success.

"The operation ... was perfectly successful and the player will be able to start rehabilitation immediately," Juventus said in a statement on Wednesday.

