Juve's Costa gets four-match suspension for spitting

REUTERS: Juventus winger Douglas Costa has been suspended for four Serie A matches after spitting at Sassuolo's Federico Di Francesco during Sunday's game, the Italian league has said.

Costa escaped with a booking for elbowing and head-butting Di Francesco, but was sent off after cameras caught him spitting at the same player in another altercation.

Juventus won the game 2-1 despite the dismissal of Costa, who apologised for his behaviour after the match in a statement.

The 28-year-old Brazilian will miss league games against Frosinone, Bologna, Napoli and Udinese but is eligible to face Valencia in the Champions League later on Wednesday.

