Juve's De Sciglio out with thigh injury for at least 10 days

Juventus defender Mattia De Sciglio will be out of action for at least ten days after picking up a muscle injury in his left thigh in Saturday's 4-3 league win over Napoli, the Serie A champions said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Serie A - SPAL v Juventus - Paolo Mazza, Ferrara, Italy - April 13, 2019 Juventus' Mattia De Sciglio looks dejected after the match REUTERS/Alberto Lingria

"In about ten days, new exams will be repeated, to precisely define the timing of his return to the field," the Italian club added in a statement.

De Sciglio, capped 39 times by Italy, will now not be able to join the national team for the European Championship qualifiers against Armenia on Sept. 5 and Finland on Sept. 8.

