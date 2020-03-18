Juve's France midfielder Matuidi tests positive for coronavirus - club

Juventus and France midfielder Blaise Matuidi has tested positive for the coronavirus, the Turin-based Serie A club said in a statement on Tuesday.

Juve said Matuidi, a World Cup winner with France in 2018, was in self-isolation at home and not showing any symptoms. He is the second player at the club, one of the biggest in Europe, to test positive after Daniele Rugani last week.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Ken Ferris)