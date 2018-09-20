Juve's Ronaldo sent off against Valencia

Cristiano Ronaldo's first Champions League appearance for Juventus lasted 29 minutes as the competition's record scorer was sent off against Valencia in Group G on Wednesday.

The Portuguese forward, who has netted 121 goals on his way to lifting the trophy five times, was shown a straight red card by German referee Felix Brych after a seemingly innocuous tangle with a Valencia player in the box.

It was Ronaldo's first red card in Europe's elite club competition in his 154th game.

He looked stunned as he was dismissed, falling to the ground, and was close to tears as he walked off.

Ronaldo joined Juventus for 100 million euros (89 million pounds) from Real Madrid in July.

Juventus reacted to the setback by taking the lead shortly before halftime through Miralem Pjanic's penalty after Daniel Parejo's reckless challenge on Joao Cancelo.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ed Osmond)