Juventus 'different dimension' to PSG, says Matuidi

TURIN, Italy: Blaise Matuidi has revealed that playing for Juventus is "a whole new dimension" compared to his previous club Paris Saint-Germain and accused fellow French players of "resting on their laurels".

Matuidi, 30, who moved to Italy from France last summer, was talking to teammate Mehdi Benatia on YouTube channel, Bros Stories.

"What struck me when I arrived was I went through the Juventus Museum and thought 'wow, so many trophies'," said Matuidi.

"That's when I realised that I was entering a whole new dimension. We French like to rest on our laurels. We tell ourselves we have good players and don't really want to work more than that.

"When I was at Paris, I wasn't made to go to the gym. Here after five minutes in the dressing room if you're five minutes late to the gym, they come and pick you up.

"There's no secret. If Juve played in two Champions League finals in three years, it's down to hard work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I have a good relationship with Paris Saint-Germain, but when it comes to history, to being a club and an institution that it has to be, I think Juve are still one step ahead."