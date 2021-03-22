Juventus award Ronaldo ‘GOAT 770’ shirt to celebrate landmark

REUTERS: Juventus awarded striker Cristiano Ronaldo a special shirt hailing him as the greatest player of all time and celebrating his latest goal landmark ahead of their Serie A match against Benevento on Sunday.

Andrea Agnelli, president of the Italian champions, presented the 36-year-old Portuguese with a shirt featuring the number 770 – his career goal tally – and "G.O.A.T" which stands for "greatest of all time".

Ronaldo said he overtook Brazilian great Pele’s all-time scoring record of 767 goals on March 15 when he netted a hat-trick against Cagliari.

FIFA does not keep an official record of football's all-time leading scorers, but Ronaldo claimed the title himself.

"I’m filled with joy and pride as I acknowledge the goal that puts me on top of the world’s goalscoring list, overcoming Pele’s record," he wrote after the Cagliari game.

Unfortunately for Juventus, Ronaldo did not find the net on Sunday as his side suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat by relegation- threatened Benevento.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)