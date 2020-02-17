Juventus ease to win over 10-man Brescia

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Goals from Paulo Dybala and Juan Cuadrado sent Juventus back to the top of the Serie A table with a 2-0 win over 10-man Brescia on Sunday.

Brescia striker Florian Aye picked up two yellow cards in three minutes near the end of the first half and Juventus immediately capitalised as Dybala whipped in the opener from a free kick.

Cuadrado doubled their advantage with a neat finish after 75 minutes, and the home crowd were given more reason to cheer when captain Giorgio Chiellini came off the bench to make his first appearance since rupturing his cruciate ligament in August.

Maurizio Sarri rested forward Cristiano Ronaldo, who has scored in 10 consecutive Serie A matches, and his gamble paid off as Juve eased to a win that moved them up to 57 points.

However, Inter Milan will push Juve into second place on goal difference if they beat third-placed Lazio later on Sunday.

