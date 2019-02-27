Juventus keeper Audero completes move to Sampdoria after loan spell

Juventus goalkeeper Emil Audero has officially joined Serie A rivals Sampdoria for 20 million euros (17 million pounds) after completing a successful loan spell with the Genoa club.

Italian champions Juventus said on Tuesday that the transfer fee for Audero will be paid by their Serie A rivals over the next four years.

The Juventus youth product joined Sampdoria at the start of the season after a one-year loan at Italian second-tier club Venezia.

The 22-year-old Audero has made 25 league appearances so far this season.

Sampdoria, 10th in the standings, face SPAL on Sunday.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

