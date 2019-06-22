Juventus land defender De Ligt from Ajax - Sky Italy

Netherlands teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam, Sky Italy reported on Saturday.

TURIN: Netherlands teenage centre back Matthijs de Ligt has agreed a deal to join Italian champions Juventus from Ajax Amsterdam, Sky Italy reported on Saturday.

According to the report, Juventus will pay 62 million pounds for the Ajax captain, 19, who was one of the key players in the Dutch side's thrilling run to the Champions League semi-finals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru and Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)