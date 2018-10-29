Juventus midfielder Emre Can undergoes thyroid surgery

UEFA Nations League - Germany Training
Soccer Football - UEFA Nations League - Germany Training - Stadion auf dem Wurfplatz, Berlin, Germany - October 9, 2018 Germany coach Joachim Loew with Emre Can during training REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
REUTERS: Juventus midfielder Emre Can underwent surgery to treat a thyroid nodule, the Italian Serie A club said on Monday (Oct 29).

"The prognosis for the resumption of physical activity will be better assessed in the coming days," the Turin-based club added in a statement.

Juventus said on Oct 21 that the 24-year-old midfielder would be undergoing medical tests to see if his thyroid nodule required surgical treatment.

The German international, capped 21 times, has made eight league appearances and two Champions League appearances this season.

Italian champions Juventus, top of the standings and six points ahead of second-placed Napoli, host Cagliari, 12th in the standings, on Saturday.

Source: Reuters/aa

