Juventus sign Portuguese defender Cancelo from Valencia

Juventus have signed defender Joao Cancelo from Spanish side Valencia on a five-year contract for a fee of 40.4 million euros (US$46.8 million), the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

REUTERS: Juventus have signed defender Joao Cancelo from Spanish side Valencia on a five-year contract for a fee of 40.4 million euros (£35.6 million), the Italian champions said on Wednesday.

Cancelo, who was picked for Portugal's preliminary World Cup squad but was omitted from the final 23-man team, spent last season on loan at Juventus' Serie A rivals Inter Milan and featured 28 times across all competitions for the Nerazzurri.

Advertisement

The 24-year-old right back is Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri's fifth signing in the current transfer window following the arrival of goalkeeper Mattia Perin, defender Andrea Favilli and midfielder Emre Can.

"Allegri will have a young and attack minded fullback at his disposal whose tactical flexibility will hopefully prove to be invaluable this coming season and beyond," Juventus said on their website

Winger Douglas Costa also completed his move to Juventus earlier this month, following a season-long loan with the Italian side last term.

Cancelo joined Valencia in 2015 following a year-long loan spell at the La Liga side and made 91 appearances for the club before his joining Inter Milan on loan last campaign, where he helped the team finish fourth in the Serie A.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)