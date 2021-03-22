Juventus suffer shock loss to Benevento

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: Benevento dented Juventus’ Serie A title hopes on Sunday as Adolfo Gaich’s second-half strike sealed a shock 1-0 victory in Turin and ended the relegation battlers’ 11-match winless run.

The Argentine pounced on a careless pass from Juve midfielder Arthur Melo to fire in the decisive goal after 69 minutes, and the toothless hosts failed to find a way past goalkeeper Lorenzo Montipo.

The defeat left champions Juve in third place, 10 points behind leaders Inter Milan with 11 games remaining.

Benevento’s survival hopes were boosted as they moved seven points clear of the relegation zone in 16th position.

Andrea Pirlo’s Juve were unbeaten in their last five league games but he couldn’t overcome his former AC Milan team mate Filippo Inzaghi in the opposing dugout, despite the hosts mustering nine shots on target to Benevento’s one.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Ed Osmond)

