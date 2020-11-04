Juventus to air official TV channel on Amazon's video streaming service

Italy's Serie A champions Juventus said on Wednesday their official TV channel will be available on Amazon's streaming service platform Prime Video as the tech giant is expanding its sports content offer in Europe.

MILAN: Italy's Serie A champions Juventus said on Wednesday their official TV channel will be available on Amazon's streaming service platform Prime Video as the tech giant is expanding its sports content offer in Europe.

The Turin-based side, home of star Cristiano Ronaldo, said it will be the first European soccer club to launch its own TV channel on Amazon Prime Video. It will be available to Prime's customers at a monthly fee of 3.99 euros.

Amazon is eyeing its first foray into broadcasting sports events in the Italy as it is close to securing rights to screen top European Champions League matches in the country for the 2021-2024 seasons, sources said last week.

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, editing by Giulia Segreti)