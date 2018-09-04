Kabasele urges Watford to stay grounded after fast start

Watford's win over Tottenham Hotspur has reinforced the belief that they can beat anyone in the Premier League but midfielder Christian Kabasele has warned the team not to get carried away with their fine start to the season.

Watford beat title contenders Spurs 2-1 on Sunday for a fourth victory from as many games that has left them third in the table behind Liverpool and Chelsea.

"We need to keep this spirit, because - the manager said this as well in the pre-match talk - we can beat anybody, but we can also lose against anybody," Belgian Kabasele told Watford's website https://www.watfordfc.com/teams/first-team/kabasele-we-can-beat-anybody.

It is the second time in Watford's history that they have won their first four matches of a league campaign, previously achieving the feat in 1988 when they were in the second tier.

"Four victories in a row - it's incredible for Watford. I think it's obvious that nothing gets us down," Kabasele added.

"Even when the other team scores we want to fight back to take the points and that shows the character of this team."

Watford host Manchester United in the league on Sept. 15 after the international break.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Nick Mulvenney)