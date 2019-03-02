Kane and Lloris rescue point for Spurs against Arsenal

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

7 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

REUTERS: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 ARSENAL 1

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed a 90th-minute penalty as a scrappy north-London derby against Tottenham Hotspur ended in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Advertisement

Hugo Lloris got down low to keep out the substitute's poor kick and rescue a below-par Tottenham who had equalised in the 74th minute through Harry Kane's spot-kick.

Arsenal, bidding to close the gap to their arch-rivals to one point, had taken the lead in the 16th minute when Aaron Ramsey broke clear after a mistake by Davinson Sanchez.

Kane had a first-half header ruled out for offside but Tottenham struggled to create chances as a third Premier League defeat in succession for the first time since 2012 loomed.

Alexandre Lacazette had wasted a good chance to make it 2-0 to Arsenal, but it was the man who replaced him, Aubameyang, who cost his side victory with a poorly-struck penalty after Sanchez was adjudged to have fouled him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A niggly game ended with Arsenal's other substitute Lucas Torreira being red-carded for a high tackle on Danny Rose.

Tottenham's first league draw of the season left them third in the table, four points above Arsenal who can be overtaken by Manchester United if they beat Southampton later.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)