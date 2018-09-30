Kane double at Huddersfield sends Spurs fourth

Harry Kane scored twice as Tottenham Hotspur moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win at bottom club Huddersfield Town on Saturday.

Soccer Football - Premier League - Huddersfield Town v Tottenham Hotspur - John Smith's Stadium, Huddersfield, Britain - September 29, 2018 Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their second goal from the penalty spot REUTERS/Andrew Yates

Kane opened the scoring in the 25th minute, rising well to angle home a header from the familiar source of a pinpoint Kieran Trippier corner.

Nine minutes later the England international doubled the lead, this time from the penalty spot after Danny Rose went down under a challenge from Florent Hadergjonaj.

Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre rattled the woodwork with a volley just before the break and Terriers' substitute Isaac Mbenza brought a fine save out of Paulo Gazzaniga but Spurs saw out the game with relative ease.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

