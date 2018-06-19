Kane double gives England victory over Tunisia

England and Tunisia were level 1-1 at halftime in their Group G match on Monday after a Ferjani Sassi penalty cancelled out Harry Kane's 11th minute opener.

VOLGOGRAD, Russia: A stoppage-time header from two-goal Harry Kane gave England a 2-1 win over Tunisia in their opening World Cup Group G match on Monday.

A 35th minute Ferjani Sassi penalty had cancelled out Kane's 11th minute opener.

After the break, England, who had wasted several good chances in the first half, struggled to break down the deep defending African side.

But from a Kieran Trippier corner, a glancing header from Harry Maguire found Kane at the back post and he nodded home to give England a winning start.

