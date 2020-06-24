Kane has 'no problem' with Mourinho's style at Spurs

REUTERS: Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane says he has no issue with their style of play under manager Jose Mourinho after scoring their second in Tuesday's 2-0 Premier League home victory over West Ham United.

It was Kane's first goal since recovering from a hamstring tendon injury during the three-month shutdown, and it helped Spurs seal their first win in eight matches in all competitions, lifting them to seventh in the league.

Sky Sports analyst Paul Merson said after Spurs' 1-1 draw with Manchester United last Friday that Kane would struggle to score goals in Mourinho's conservative system and that the striker would consider switching clubs if he continued with his approach.

"I've got no problem with how the manager plays. He's here to win, we're here to win games... obviously this season, to get into the Champions League and next season to progress and try to win something," Kane told the BBC.

"People, pundits have their opinions.

"In terms of how I feel, I feel really good. I'm positive, in really good shape and like I say, I can only do what I do and try not to listen to the noise outside."

