Kean off mark, but Everton stunned late on by Newcastle

Striker Moise Kean finally opened his Everton account with his first goal for the club but Newcastle United scored twice in stoppage time to snatch a 2-2 draw at Goodison Park on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old, making his 22nd appearance since a 27.5 million euros (23 million pounds) move from Juventus, celebrated wildly in front of the Goodison Park faithful when firing home after 30 minutes.

Carlo Ancelotti's resurgent Everton side dominated an injury-hit Newcastle and deservedly doubled their lead in the 54th minute when in-form English forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin notched his 10th league goal of the season.

There looked no way back for injury-hit Newcastle who had barely threatened the Everton goal and substitute Florian Lejeune's overhead kick looked no more than a consolation.

Yet Newcastle were not finished and Lejeune grabbed the most dramatic of equalisers when he touched home after a goalmouth scramble in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

