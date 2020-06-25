Keane goal gives Everton 1-0 win over rudderless Norwich

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

13 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A second-half header by Michael Keane gave Everton a 1-0 away win against bottom side Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Canaries showed little sign of the spark they will need to avoid relegation.

REUTERS: A second-half header by Michael Keane gave Everton a 1-0 away win against bottom side Norwich City in the Premier League on Wednesday, as the Canaries showed little sign of the spark they will need to avoid relegation.

Norwich did pressure the visitors on occasion in the first half, but it took until stoppage time for Lukas Rupp to test Everton keeper Jordan Pickford with a shot on target.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Everton upped the tempo considerably in the second half, taking the lead in the 55th minute when Keane sent a glancing header from a corner flying past Norwich keeper Tim Krul into the net.

Rather than sparking the home side into life, Norwich looked completely rudderless after they went behind, and the closest they went to an equaliser was when substitute Adam Idah forced a late corner.

Norwich remain bottom on 21 points, six points behind 17th-placed West Ham United with seven games left to play.

Everton, whose boss Carlo Ancelotti said they were aiming for European football next season, are 10th on 41 points, four behind seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor; Editing by Toby Davis)