Keane seals win for Everton at Wolves

WOLVERHAMPTON, England: Everton claimed a sixth win from nine away games this season as Michael Keane's late header earned them a 2-1 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers to move them into fourth spot in the Premier League on Tuesday.

A lively opening saw Alex Iwobi fire Everton in front before Ruben Neves replied for Wolves.

Wolves had looked the more likely winners in a dull second half but Keane's towering header in the 77th minute sealed maximum points for Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Everton moved into the top four with 32 points from 17 games while Wolves dropped a place to 14th spot with 22.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)