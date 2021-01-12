Kearney keen to instil winning mindset at Western Force

Western Force's Irish fullback Rob Kearney is hoping to bring his winning mentality to the team during his year-long spell with the Perth-based Australian side.

The Former Ireland international signed for Western Force in September after 15 seasons for Leinster, during which he won four European Champions Cups, one Challenge Cup and six Pro14 titles.

Capped 95 times by his national team, the 34-year-old Kearney was part of the Six Nations-winning sides of 2009, 2014, 2015 and 2018.

"I'm very lucky that I've come from some teams and some cultures where we've won a lot of trophies and silverware," Kearney told the Australian Associated Press.

"Hopefully, I can incorporate some of that winning mindset and what it takes to be a real high-performance team."

Having arrived in Brisbane last month and quarantined in a hotel for two weeks, Kearney only met his new team mates on Tuesday.

"I think I've lost a kilogram or two after the few weeks' quarantine. So I'll be asking the boys to stack on more weight," Kearney, who reportedly bench-pressed his hotel bed in the absence of proper fitness equipment, added.

"When you're forced to have to adapt, you can make sessions up pretty quickly and can surprise yourself with how much work you can get done in a small room."

Western Force welcome defending champions ACT Brumbies in their Super Rugby AU season opener on Feb. 19.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)