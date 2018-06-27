Keita keen to propel Liverpool to new heights

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Midfielder Naby Keita is eager to help Liverpool build on their impressive run last campaign as the Guinea international prepares to complete his transfer to the Premier League club on Sunday.

Liverpool signed Keita from Leipzig for a club record fee last August, with the teams agreeing that the 23-year-old would move to Anfield ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Manager Juergen Klopp's side hosted a blistering attack last season, which helped the team finish fourth in the league and reach the Champions League final, where they were defeated by holders Real Madrid in May.

"When you see how they performed last season it makes me want to do the same and to be a part of this team. I would like to be able to achieve a similar kind of season with them next season – but even better," Keita told Liverpool's website https://www.liverpoolfc.com.

"When I see how things have progressed here, I think if I am brave I can do the same and develop further."

Keita also said that speaking with Liverpool playmaker and former RB Salzburg team mate Sadio Mane along with manager Klopp had motivated him to join the club.

"I chose Liverpool because it is a team I watched often - and I also spoke a lot about it with Sadio (Mane). He told me a lot about the team and the club," Keita added.

"I also spoke with the coach, who told me about the project for the team, and that motivated me to be here."

Keita, who has scored 17 goals in 71 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig in two seasons at the Bundesliga club, will join Liverpool's pre-season training camp at Melwood on Monday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash and Arjun Panchadar in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)