American Sofia Kenin reached the Australian Open final with a 7-6(6) 7-5 win over Australia's Ash Barty on Thursday.

Kenin, the 14th seed, will meet either Simona Halep or Garbine Muguruza, who play in the other semi-final later on Thursday.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)