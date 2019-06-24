Kenin beats Bencic to claim Mallorca title

American 20-year-old Sofia Kenin saved three match points on her way to beating third seed Belinda Bencic 6-7(2) 7-6(5) 6-4 in the Mallorca Open grasscourt final on Sunday.

On three occasions Swiss Bencic was a point away from victory at 5-4 in the second set but Kenin refused to surrender as she roared back to claim her second title of the year.

She struck 48 winners in the lengthy contest played in hot sunshine at the Santa Ponsa country club.

Bencic served for the match in the 10th game of the second set but served a double-fault on one of the match points.

The decider was a tense affair but another Bencic double-fault helped Kenin break for a 5-4 lead and she closed out it in nerveless fashion.

