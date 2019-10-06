Kenya's Obiri defends 5,000m world title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

DOHA: Hellen Obiri of Kenya displayed her dominance of the 5,000 metres at the world athletics championships on Saturday by winning a second consecutive world title in a tight race at Khalifa International Stadium.

The 29-year-old, who had entered the competition with the fastest time of the season, ran the first kilometre in less than three minutes and stayed ahead of the pack for most of the race.

With four laps remaining, Germany's Konstanze Klosterhalfen and Margaret Kipkemboi of Kenya were a stride behind Obiri but she resisted the pressure and stayed in front.

Obiri's lead came under threat again at the bell but the Kenyan kept her composure, sprinting to increase the gap between herself and the pack to cross the finish line in 14 minutes 26.72 seconds, a championship record.

Kipkemboi won silver, finishing less than one second after Obiri, drawing applause and cheers from flag-waving Kenyan supporters.

Klosterhalfen took the bronze with 14:28.43.

Dutch runner Sifan Hassan, the world champion in the 10,000m, had initially entered the 5,000m but decided to run the 1,500m instead, winning the gold earlier on Saturday.

(Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by Clare Fallon)