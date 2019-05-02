Kenyan 800m runner Wambui slams Semenya testosterone ruling

NAIROBI: Kenya's Olympic 800m bronze medal winner Margaret Nyairera Wambui, who has herself faced questions over her testosterone levels, on Thursday (May 2) slammed an IAAF ruling against her rival Caster Semenya.

Semenya on Wednesday lost a court challenge against IAAF rules forcing women with elevated levels of testosterone to take suppressive treatment if they wish to compete as females in certain events.

Wambui, who has often raced against the South African champion, has also faced questions over her testosterone levels, but unlike Semenya has not been forced to undergo tests for hyperandrogenism.

"This life sometimes is so unfair", Wambui wrote on Twitter. "Everything that happens, happens with a reason Caster."

"This is life we Africans have nothing to say in this world and (there is) nothing we can do about it, so pole (sorry) my dear ---so painful."

Semenya's testosterone levels are not publicly known, but the IAAF rule compels female runners in certain categories to cap their testosterone levels at five nanomoles per litre (nmol/L) of blood.

The rules will come into effect on May 8 and will apply to races over distances of 400m to the mile.

Wambui, who finished third behind Semenya in the 800m at the 2016 Rio Olympics, and silver medallist from Burundi Francine Niyonsaba - also considered hyperandrogenic - will take part in the Doha Diamond League on Friday.

At the Doha Diamond League meet in May 2017, both Semenya and Wambui posted the world leading times of 1:56.61 and 1:57.03 respectively in finishing first and second in the event.