Key to start as McLaren technical director in March

LONDON: McLaren announced on Friday that James Key will start work as technical director on March 25, a week after the season-opening Australian Grand Prix, ending a Formula One saga dating back to July last year.

McLaren's original announcement that Key would be joining from Toro Rosso angered the Red Bull-owned team, who said the Briton had a long-term contract with them and he would not be released without a fight.

McLaren announced the start date in a statement on Friday, confirming that an agreement had now been reached with Toro Rosso.

Previous technical head Tim Goss was moved aside by McLaren last April, after former engineering director Matt Morris resigned. McLaren also parted company with Racing Director Eric Boullier in July 2018.

Key has more than two decades of Formula One experience, starting out with Jordan in 1998.

Toro Rosso said Jody Egginton will replace Key as their technical director.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)