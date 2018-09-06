Keys locks another US Open semi-final

NEW YORK: American Madison Keys clinched her second consecutive U.S. Open semi-final berth on Wednesday, using her powerful serve to get an edge on 30th seed Carla Suarez Navarro and win 6-4 6-3.

While the pair initially seemed evenly matched, the momentum shifted in Keys' favour in the second set of the 83-minute affair, as she dominated with her powerful service game.

"I felt good today. You know, being out in front of an energetic crowd is always fun," Keys said in an on-court interview after the match. "I still haven't totally processed this match."

Keys, who lost the final last year to Sloane Stephens, faces Naomi Osaka of Japan in the semi-finals on Thursday. Neither have won a grand slam title.

