Kipchoge to make return at April's London Marathon

REUTERS: Kenyan Eliud Kipchoge has chosen April's London Marathon for his first race since becoming the first person to run a marathon in under two hours, organisers said on Sunday.

Kipchoge, who ran one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds in a special race in October, will be seeking his fifth London title in the April 26 event.

His barrier-breaking run in Vienna did not count as an official world record due to the use of "in and out" pacers and a moving drinks provider.

Kipchoge already holds the world record with his 2:01:39 from winning the Berlin Marathon in September 2018.

"I love running in London where the crowd support is always wonderful," the Olympic champion said in a statement.

"Breaking the two-hour barrier in Vienna was an incredible moment. It showed that no human is limited and that is a belief that continues to drive me on to set new objectives.

"Making history in London is my next target. I am proud that I am currently the only male able-bodied athlete to have won this great race four times and that no one, male or female, has won it more than that."

The 35-year-old is tied with Ingrid Kristiansen for the most wins in London by an able-bodied athlete. The Norwegian won four London Marathon titles between 1984 and 1988.

Kipchoge's London titles came in 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Peter Rutherford)