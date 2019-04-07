Kipserem sets new course record to win Rotterdam marathon

REUTERS: Kenya's Marius Kipserem set a new course record to win the Rotterdam Marathon on Sunday in two hours, four minutes and 11 seconds, his second success in four years.

The previous course record had stood for 10 years after Kenyan Duncan Kibet ran 2:04:27 to win in 2009. Yet that time always looked under threat as the frontrunners set a quick pace of 1:02:16 at the halfway mark.

A Kenyan quartet of Kipserem, who also won in 2016, Emanuel Saina, Vincent Rono and Josphat Boit broke away after about 30km but Rono and Boit fell away as Kipserem and Saina battled it out.

Saina faded near the end to allow Turkey’s Kaan Ozbilen to pip him to second place.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Toby Davis)