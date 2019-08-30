Knee injury ends Bournemouth defender Daniels' season

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels is set to undergo knee surgery and will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 campaign, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

Full back Daniels was stretchered off in a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday after falling awkwardly when attempting to deliver a cross in the first half and scans have confirmed a dislocated right patella.

The 32-year-old was making only his second start since returning from another knee injury in March, which had ruled him out for four months.

"We are devastated for Charlie, who had worked so hard to come back from his previous knee injury on his left knee in the second half of last season," Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe said in a club statement https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/first-team/daniels-to-undergo-surgery.

"Charlie is a big character around this club, he has been a huge part of our journey and our rise through the leagues and he will continue to be just as important while undergoing his recovery."

Bournemouth, who have collected four points in their opening three league matches, next face a trip to Leicester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)