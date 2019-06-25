Kodjia goal hands Ivorians victory in Cup of Nations opener

Striker Jonathan Kodjia struck 26 minutes from time to hand the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over South Africa as the two former champions kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in searing heat on Monday.

CAIRO: Striker Jonathan Kodjia struck 26 minutes from time to hand the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over South Africa as the two former champions kicked off their Africa Cup of Nations campaign in searing heat on Monday.

Kodjia squandered several earlier chances before finally breaking the deadlock in the 64th minute of the Group D match at the Al Salam Stadium in the capital’s suburbs.

The Ivorians join Morocco, who edged Namibia with a last gasp goal on Sunday, at the top of the group standings.

(Reporting by Mark Gleeson; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)