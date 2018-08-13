Koepka wins PGA Championship by two strokes from Woods

ST. LOUIS: American Brooks Koepka held off spirited challenges from Tiger Woods and Adam Scott to win the PGA Championship by two strokes on Sunday.

Koepka, winner of the past two U.S. Opens, clinched his third major title by carding four-under-par 66 at Bellerive.

He finished at 16-under 264, while Woods (64) was second on 14-under, with Scott (67) another shot back after bogeying the last.

(Reporting by Andrew Both; Editing by Steve Keating)