Kohli, Jadeja hit tons as India post 600-plus v West Indies

REUTERS: India captain Virat Kohli eased to a 24th test century while Ravindra Jadeja celebrated a maiden hundred in front of his home crowd as the hosts piled on a massive first innings total in the series-opener against West Indies in Rajkot on Friday.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, however, fell agonisingly short of a second successive ton as India declared their first innings closed on 649 for nine at the tea interval, almost certainly batting the Caribbean side out of the contest.

Advertisement

Kohli was out for 139 while Jadeja remained unbeaten on 100, marking the occasion with a leap in the air followed by his trademark bat-swirling celebration.

The West Indian bowling attack, missing pace spearhead Kemar Roach and regular captain Jason Holder, appeared bereft of ideas in the face of an Indian onslaught as the home side added 142 runs from 29 overs in the first session.

The hosts continued their brisk scoring rate after lunch, adding another 143 in the second session.

India's batting mainstay Kohli, who started the day on 72, hardly broke sweat in reaching his century, bringing up the mark with a leg-glanced boundary off leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The right-handed batsman hit seven fours in his innings and added 133 for the fifth wicket with Pant, who turned 21 on Thursday, during an entertaining partnership.

After teenage debutant Prithvi Shaw's 134 on the first day, it was Pant who shattered West Indies' morale further on Friday with a knock of 92 that came off 84 balls.

Playing in his fourth test, the left-hander, who scored 114 in his previous innings against England at The Oval, fell when he got a leading edge off Bishoo to be caught at point eight runs shy of his century.

That was the only moment of success in the first session for the touring side, who face the stiff task of likely having to bat last against India's spin-heavy attack on a pitch already offering some turn.

Kohli fell to debutant paceman Sherman Lewis after adding 64 for the sixth wicket with left-arm spinner Jadeja, who hit five fours and five sixes in his 132-ball unbeaten knock.

Bishoo was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 4-217 and, in worrying signs for their own batsmen, got some balls to turn past the Indians.

The second test of the two-match series is in Hyderabad from Oct. 12-16.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John O'Brien)