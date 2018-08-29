Kohli not keen on new 100-ball format

India captain Virat Kohli has ruled out participating in the initial stages of the England and Wales Cricket Board's new 100-ball format and says he is worried that commercial concerns are eroding the quality of the game.

The ECB's new eight-team tournament is set to begin in 2020 and sees each side facing 15 six-ball overs, culminating in a final 10 deliveries.

Kohli already represents India in tests, one-day internationals and Twenty20s and plays in the Indian Premier League and said he did not want to be "a testing sort of cricketer for any new format... "

"Obviously for the people involved in the whole process and the set-up it will be really exciting but I cannot think of one more format, to be honest," Kohli said in an interview with Wisden Cricket Monthly.

"I am very ... I wouldn't say frustrated but it can get very demanding of you when you have to play so much cricket. I feel the commercial aspect is taking over the real quality of the cricket and that hurts me."

