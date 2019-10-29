Kolbe back in contention for World Cup final - Erasmus

Winger Cheslin Kolbe is likely to be back in the South Africa matchday squad for their Rugby World Cup final against England in Yokohama, coach Rassie Erasmus said on Tuesday.

Kolbe, an important attacking weapon for the Springboks, missed their pool match against Canada with an ankle problem and had to leave the field in the latter stages of the quarter-final against Japan before sitting out the semi-final.

He was replaced by Sbu Nkosi for the semi-final against Wales but Erasmus said the 26-year-old was available for selection and almost certain to be in the 23 to face England.

"We are lucky enough to have all 31 players available and ready to train," Erasmus said. "It will probably be exactly the same 23 with Cheslin Kolbe coming back into that 23."

(Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Source: Reuters

